The 25th annual ‘Blobfest' weekend is happening now in Phoenixville

"Run, don't walk" to the 25th annual Blobfest, which is being held this weekend.

From concerts, galas, tattoo contests and movie screenings, Blobfest has something for everyone while it runs until Sunday.

Each year, the Colonial Theatre hosts Blobfest which is a unique event that honors the classic horror movie 'The Blob' in its original filming location.

"It started actually with a group of enthusiastic volunteers who were excited about the Colonial Theatre reopening in 1999," Colonial Theatre executive director Jennifer Carlson said. "So in the summer of 2000, they put together this festival to honor the role in the movie 'The Blob.'"

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Sixty-six years ago, 'The Blob' was filmed at the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville, PA, and the town still continues to celebrate the classic.

You can enjoy movie screenings of the original movie from 1958 and the "The Blob" remake from 1988, along with three other Blob-like movie screenings. Other events include the Blob Ball, the Street Fair, a half marathon, and the beloved run-out at the end of the movie.

Don't miss out on the fun! Secure your tickets for all the exciting events at Blobfest by clicking here.