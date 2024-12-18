New Jersey

‘That's my a** on the Internet': Porch pirate returns item after twerking video

"Come on dude, not cool bro, come on not cool. That's my a** on the internet!"

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in New Jersey are searching for two "naughty" suspects after they were caught on camera stealing a package off a resident's porch and then returning the item days after a video of them twerking and taunting during the theft emerged online.

Gloucester Township Police shared that on Monday, Dec. 9, around 6:30 p.m., a victim's Ring camera captured two individuals running up to their front door in the new Independence Square Townhomes in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí.

Police said one of the suspects grabbed an Amazon package containing four glasses and baby items valued at $74 from the porch. The other suspect also ran up to the front door and began taunting the resident on their camera by "twerking," then, both suspects fled the area.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

New Jersey 19 hours ago

Manager plants video recording device in employee bathroom at NJ mall: Police

Burlington County Dec 17

Caught on cam: $10,000 worth of merch stolen from NJ Dick's Sporting Goods

The victim posted the surveillance video on the Ring Neighbors app to warn the surrounding residents after the incident happened.

In a turn of events, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, around 7 p.m., police said the two suspects returned to the victim's home.

Police said one of the suspects stayed across the street while the other suspect -- who appeared to be the same person who was twerking during the initial theft -- approached the Ring camera, held up their phone with the Ring Neighbors app on the screen, and said, "Come on dude, not cool bro, come on not cool. That's my a** on the internet!" Then he ran across the street.

Then, just 10 minutes later, police said one of the suspects returned a second time holding one of the stolen glasses -- which was broken and said, "Uh, I meant to give this back" while placing it on the front step and fleeing the area once more, according to police.

If you can identify the suspect in the video and photos, you are asked to call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us