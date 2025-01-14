Caitlin Clark

Texas man accused of stalking Caitlin Clark tries to enter guilty plea in first hearing

Man ordered to be held on $50,000 bond; judge enters not guilty plea and sets a pretrial hearing for March 31

By NBCDFW Staff

A Texas man accused of stalking WNBA star Caitlin Clark and sending threatening and sexually explicit messages via social media had his first court appearance in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

After walking into the courtroom, 55-year-old Michael Lewis sat down, leaned back in his chair, and said, "Guilty, as charged." The judge reminded him he had a right to remain silent, and the hearing was only an arraignment hearing, in which the charges against him were read.

The judge entered a preliminary plea of not guilty on his behalf and said she would not allow him to plead guilty on the day of the initial hearing.

The judge announced the court would appoint a public defender to serve as Lewis's attorney and approved a $50,000 surety bond. He has been ordered to stay in the area until his case is resolved and to have no contact with Clark, either in person or via social media. He has also been ordered to stay away from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 31.

Lewis was arrested in Indianapolis on Sunday. The Marion County prosecutor's office said Lewis' recent messages came from an IP address in Indianapolis and that he was staying at a local hotel.

Lewis told officers he was in Indianapolis on vacation, and when asked about the threatening posts, he said it wasn't him and was just an imaginary relationship.

Lewis is facing a Level 5 felony in Indiana, which includes a sentence from one to six years with a presumptive sentence of three years and a fine of up to $10,000.

