New Jersey

Texas man accused of killing wife at NJ hotel 

Steven Burgess, 38, of Spring, Texas, is charged in the murder of his wife, 30-year-old Ivy Morris, investigators said

By David Chang

A Texas man is accused of shooting and killing his wife at a South Jersey hotel.

On Wednesday, around 1:45 a.m., police responded to the Days Inn Hotel in Runnemede, New Jersey, for a reported carjacking and shooting. 

When police arrived, they were met by a man who said another man had fired a gun at him and then stolen his vehicle. Police then searched the hotel and found a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Ivy Morris, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Morris’ husband, Steven Burgess, 38, of Spring, Texas, as the suspect in her murder. 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Burgess was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals and Philadelphia Police SWAT Team. He is charged with first-degree murder. 

Burgess is currently in custody in Philadelphia pending extradition to New Jersey. 

Officials continue to investigate and additional charges are pending. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 16 hours ago

Mom, daughter shot through the front doors of their Cobbs Creek home, officials say

Business 3 hours ago

Parent companies of Six Flags Great Adventure, Dorney Park are merging

If you have any further information on the incident, call the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 856-225-5105. 

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseygun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us