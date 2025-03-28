Man charged with vandalizing Tesla SUV Bucks Co. gym parking lot

A man is accused of vandalizing a Tesla SUV that was parked in a gym parking lot earlier this week in Bucks County, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

The incident unfolded when the Tesla was in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness in Doylestown Borough on March 24, police said.

A man was captured on the car's cameras parking next to the Tesla, getting out of their silver-colored Lexus and ducking behind the vehicle before scratching what looked like a swastika into the Tesla just before 9:30 a.m., officials said.

The man then walked into the Planet Fitness and scanned his membership card with the staff at the front desk and goes to work out, police explained.

He was seen wearing a grey beanie, sweatpants, a black puffer coat with a light-colored undershirt and was carrying a blue and red bag that had white stripes, according to officials.

Officials were able to identify the suspect by his gym membership card and his Pennsylvania Driver's License photo.

The man was charged with criminal mischief, harassment and other related charges.