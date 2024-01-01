South Philadelphia

Tesla smashes into South Philly building, leaves hole in it

By Dan Stamm

A Tesla sedan smashed into a South Philadelphia building early Monday, leaving cinderblocks scattered on the ground and the air bags deployed in the car on New Year's Day.

Philadelphia police didn't immediately reveal any details about the crash near South 18th and Snyder streets nor did they say if anyone was hurt.

The force of the crash caused cinderblocks to crumble onto the sidewalk and left a hole in the building.

The air bags could be seen deployed inside the red Tesla sedan.

NBC10 will update details about the crash once we get them.

