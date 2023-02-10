A fire in the kitchen at popular Mexican restaurant, Tequilas, in Center City, has caused the establishment to shutter.

At about 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, crews from the Philadelphia Fire Department were dispatched to a fire that occurred in the kitchen of the business.

"A kitchen fire on February 9, 2023 has forced us to shut down until further notice. We will work as quickly as possible to remedy this situation. Stay posted to this website for further updates," notes an update on Tequilas' website.

No one was injured in the incident, and, on social media, the restaurant thanked the quick actions of staff and patrons that prevented anyone from being harmed.

At the time of the incident, the restaurant was immediately evacuated. No cause of the fire has yet been identified.

Tequila's has also not yet detailed when the restaurant might re-open.