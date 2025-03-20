Tequilas in Center City reopens 2 years ago after fire

A popular Mexican restaurant in Center City is open for business after a devastating fire.

Tequilas, located at 1602 Locust Street, starting taking reservations on March 19 two years after being forced to rebuild from a kitchen fire that happened in February of 2023.

The owners said they took special care to maintain the building's historic features and they re-used much of the original wood to make new tabletops for the dining room.

The owners thanked the community for helping with the rebuild.

"This journey has been one of resilience and dedication, and we could not have done it without the unwavering support of our community,“ owner David Suro Sr. said. “For almost four decades, Tequilas has been a place where tradition, hospitality, and authentic Mexican cuisine come together. My children and I are humbled to begin a new chapter, continuing that legacy with the same passion and commitment as before.”

