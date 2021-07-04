Tensions Flare as White Supremacists March in Front of Philly City Hall

A group of white supremacists marched in front of Philadelphia City Hall Saturday night, drawing jeers from onlookers, as well as small scuffles.

The group of dozens of men wore white face coverings, kakis, blue shirts and tan hats and waved flags with insignias appearing to belong to the Patriot Front organization.

They were seen approaching from Market Street before walking in front of City Hall shortly after 11 p.m. Some could be seen holding shields as watchers-on shouted at them, demanding they leave Philadelphia.

A few people could be seen engaging in minor pushing and shoving with members of the group. An NBC10 photographer had his cellphone taken from him by members of the group, before recovering it.

Patriot Front, which is based out of Texas, is described by the Anti-Defamation League as “a white supremacist group whose members maintain that their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it solely to them.”

They are known to participate in localized flash mobs, the likes of which happened in Philadelphia Saturday night, according to the ADL. The Independent reported that members of the group also marched in Washington, D.C., Saturday.

It was unclear whether Philadelphia police made any arrests in relation to the local march.