Temple unveils newly upgraded university police communications center

Temple University has moved to provide a better work environment for the dispatchers who work around the clock in the school's Communications Center.

On Wednesday, NBC10 got a chance to tour the newly upgraded center that has added monitors, new standing desks, personal comfort systems and more for those who staff the center.

School officials said the upgrades are intended to provide health benefits and overall improve the work environment for dispatchers.

At the center -- which is staffed 24-hours a day, seven days a week -- the dispatchers monitor about 1,500 surveillance cameras and cover phones that, school officials said, could ring for a wide variety of reasons, from having police officers provide students with a walking escort or calls from elevator emergency phones, panic alarms, intrusion alarms, fire alarms and law enforcement activity.