Temple University

Temple University to formally name Epps as 13th president

In a ceremony set for Tuesday afternoon, JoAnne Epps -- the school's acting president at the time of her death last month -- the university will recognize her impact on the school and remove 'acting' from her title

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Though her term as the head of Temple University was brief, school officials note that JoAnne Epps made a impact as acting president of the institution.

And, on Tuesday afternoon, the school intends to honor Epps' life and her work at the university with a ceremony where school officials will formally remove the "acting" notating from her title and she will be considered the school's 13th president.

"President Epps held herself to a very high standard in all that she did, and especially in the relentless pursuit of Temple's mission of access and excellence. We can all honor her memory by carrying on this important work," said Temple University Board of Trustees chair, Mitchell Morgan, in a statement on the ceremony.

Temple University Sep 29

Temple University honors president JoAnne Epps with memorial service

Philadelphia Sep 19

Temple University's acting president JoAnne Epps dies at 72

Temple University Sep 26

Temple turns to former president in wake of president JoAnne Epps' death

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The 72-year-old Epps died on Sept. 19 after falling ill while attending a school event. Before being named "acting president" in April, she had taught at the school for more than 30 years and was previously the Senior advisor to the university president.

She was also the Dean of Temple Law School from July 2008 until being appointed as Executive Vice President and Provost of Temple University in July 2016.

Tuesday's ceremony to honor Epps' impact on Temple University will be held at 4 p.m. in the Fox-Gittis Room in the Liacouras Center.

The event will be open to the public.

It will also be available to view over livestream, here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Temple University
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us