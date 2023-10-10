Temple University to formally name Epps as 13th president

Though her term as the head of Temple University was brief, school officials note that JoAnne Epps made a impact as acting president of the institution.

And, on Tuesday afternoon, the school intends to honor Epps' life and her work at the university with a ceremony where school officials will formally remove the "acting" notating from her title and she will be considered the school's 13th president.

"President Epps held herself to a very high standard in all that she did, and especially in the relentless pursuit of Temple's mission of access and excellence. We can all honor her memory by carrying on this important work," said Temple University Board of Trustees chair, Mitchell Morgan, in a statement on the ceremony.

The 72-year-old Epps died on Sept. 19 after falling ill while attending a school event. Before being named "acting president" in April, she had taught at the school for more than 30 years and was previously the Senior advisor to the university president.

She was also the Dean of Temple Law School from July 2008 until being appointed as Executive Vice President and Provost of Temple University in July 2016.

Tuesday's ceremony to honor Epps' impact on Temple University will be held at 4 p.m. in the Fox-Gittis Room in the Liacouras Center.

The event will be open to the public.

It will also be available to view over livestream, here.