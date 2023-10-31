Two Temple University students and a third victim were robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning, according to school officials.

Two of the incidents happened just off of campus but within the patrol area of the school's police department, Temple University's Vice President of Public Safety Jennifer Griffin said in a statement. They all happened between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

The first victim, 21, was robbed of their cell phone and wallet by a suspect with a gun on the 1900 block of North 16th Street, Griffin explained. The victim is a student and reported the crime to Temple's Department of Public Safety. Their phone was found and returned. They were not injured.

A second student, 21, was then robbed at gunpoint on the 1800 block of North 16th Street, Griffin said. This robbery was also reported to the Philadelphia Police Department. The student's phone and wallet were taken.

The suspect hit the second victim in the face with the gun, according to police.

A third victim, who is not a student at Temple University, was robbed on the 2000 block of West Jefferson Street at gunpoint, officials say. This incident is outside of the school's patrol zone.

Authorities are working on reviewing nearby surveillance cameras and are trying to identify the suspect. He was reportedly wearing all black clothing and a black face mask during the robberies, Griffin said.

The Temple University Police Association took to social media to share a statement on the robberies.

NBC10 also obtained photos of the suspect pointing a gun at one of the victims.

If you have any information, please contact Temple Police at (215) 204-1234.