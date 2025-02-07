A Temple University student was shot and killed off campus in North Philadelphia overnight, Temple President John Fry told students in a letter.

And, the suspected shooter in the deadly Feb. 6, 2025, incident is also a Temple student, Fry said.

The shooting took place around 11 p.m. along the 1500 block of North Carlisle Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police officers arrived to find the 20-year-old on the ground between two cars suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, Small said.

The officers rushed the young man to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later, Small said.

The shooter -- a man in his 20s -- remained on the scene, Small said, while noting the two were involved in some sort of altercation involving narcotics.

"We found a green bag... with what appears to be marijuana on the scene," Small said. Investigators also found a bag with a handgun in it near the dying man and they recovered the suspected shooter's weapon.

The shooter was taken in for questioning, as did another man who was with the young man who died, Small said. No charges were immediately filed.

"A suspected shooter, who is also a Temple student, is in custody," Fry wrote in his letter to the Temple community. "We will continue to support the PPD, as they take the lead on the investigation moving forward. "

Police believe at least two shots were fired.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Investigators hoped nearby surveillance cameras -- including some on off-campus apartments for Temple students -- would help them in their search for clues.

Some of the fellow Temple students said they heard the gunshots, Small said.

"On behalf of the entire Temple community, I want to express my deepest sympathies to the student’s family," Fry wrote "with profound sadness." "I am heartbroken by the senseless loss of such a young life. This tragedy is difficult to comprehend, and my thoughts and prayers are with all who are grieving."

Fry didn't immediately name the student.

Fry highlighted counseling services available at the Tuttleman Counseling Services, 215-204-7276. There are also resources available for staff at 1-888-267-8126, Fry said.

"Temple's Psychological Services Center is also available at psc@temple.edu or 215-204-7100," Fry wrote.

Entering Friday, at least 21 homicides have been reported so far in 2025. That's down more than 22% from the same time last year and the lowest total in the nearly 20 years of data that the Philadelphia Police shares online.