Temple University is preparing to welcome students back to campus for the start of the fall semester later this month.

Officials at the school told NBC10 that they are making several safety enhancements to make everyone on campus feel more at ease.

Starting on Monday, the TU Safe app will be available to use and features a panic button along with walking and virtual escort requests.

"I’m so glad that this is finally coming out because I’m a Temple tough. I know what this school provides. I know what this school has to offer and I want people to come here more and show that we’re safe," Sahir Muhammad, a Temple graduate student, said.

The University is also making plans to add more bike patrol officers and will add nearly 500 cameras to the health sciences and main campuses that will help the Temple Police Department tackle crime.

“We’ll have these cameras we can overlay artificial intelligence on top of them, existing cameras, and we can use gun detection device systems as well as license plate readers, " Dr. Jennifer Griffin, VP of Public Safety, told NBC10.

Last school year, Temple University saw several crimes off-campus, including the shooting death of Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald in February.

Several members of the Temple University Police Association have been critical of Griffin in the past and say the department is understaffed.

“The safety app is largely the same as the previous app. The cameras are a great addition if they’re actually placed in areas where crimes are committed. We haven’t seen any plans for the cameras, additional patrols, or any additional technology." The TUPA said in a statement to NBC10.