Temple University Police mourn K9 that died due to medical condition

Officials with the Temple University Police Department said they were mourning the loss of a long-time companion as a K9 who served with the department for nearly a decade passed away on Sunday.

According to police officials, Chandler, a 10-year-old German Shephard who served with the department for eight years, passed away due to an undisclosed medical condition on Sunday.

Temple University law enforcement officials posted about the dog's passing on social media.

In a statement online, officials said Chandler worked "every day" with handler, Officer Natalie Sherman and that he was "a brave and selfless dog who dedicated much of his life to public service and community outreach."

Officials also said a formal memorial service for Chandler will be announced later in the week.