After a devastating flood that damaged a North Philadelphia bookstore and literacy hub, Temple University Police Officers stepped in to help restore some of the lost.

Tree House Books was at a near-total loss when a leak was discovered on Christmas Day. A pipe had burst, destroying 90 percent of their books and heavily damaging the inside of the store.

In hopes of helping the youngest community members foster a love for reading, Temple officers made a surprise donation of 2,000 children's books to the beloved store on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

“It's amazing. I’m just so full right now; I’m so grateful,” Lee Roberts of Tree House Books told NBC10.

Roberts shared that the bookstore had to be closed for over a month, and the damage was way beyond just the library.

“I cried. I'm a crybaby but initially very sad, just because I know that this space is a safe space for a lot of the students in the community, and kids need to be able to have a space like this where they can access literature. They can access all different types of books," Roberts said.

Temple University Police

Tree House Books has been a safe space for children for nearly 20 years, which is why the Temple Police Department wanted to help in any way they could.

“It's not just about Temple; it's about the community as a whole. So for us to do this and give back to a pillar of the community that has been here for years, it’s the least we can do," said Temple University Police Officer Leroy Wimberly.

The books were acquired with the help of a donation from Toys for Tots.