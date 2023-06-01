Three people managed to walk themselves into Temple University Hospital after being shot just outside the North Philadelphia medical facility early Thursday.

"It's very unusual for someone to fire 40 shots right outside of Temple Hospital, specifically Temple Hospital's emergency room," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The shooting along the 3400 block of Germantown Avenue around 12:30 a.m. left a bullet holes in the doors and glass at the back ER entrance of the hospital.

Philadelphia and Temple police officers responded to find three men suffering from gunshot wounds. An 18-year-old was shot in the hand, a 22-year-old was shot in the knee and a 25-year-old was shot in the face, back and arm, Small said.

Each had "walked just a few feet into Temple's emergency room" and were being treated in stable condition, Small said.

Police marked off dozens of pieces of evidence on the road outside the hospital. At least 40 shots had been fired at the men on the sidewalk, with several bullets striking the hospital.

Investigators said that at least three people opened fire -- using semi-automatic guns -- from a dark-colored four-door sedan that was going eastbound on Germantown Avenue. 'We got information that at least one of the shooters may have exited the vehicle and fired shots," Small said.

Police didn't have a motive for the triple shooting, Small said. People said it didn't appear any of the gunshot victims were armed or returned fire.

Surveillance video would hopefully help police in their investigation, Small said.

Temple University Hospital didn't immediately have a comment about the shooting.