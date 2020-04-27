Temple University

Temple University Freezes Tuition Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

"With the economy in its current state, we could not in good conscience propose an increase," Temple's president said.

By Joe Brandt

Temple University students coming in the fall will see no tuition increase from last year, the school announced in a statement.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, which already led to pay cuts on staff, the university will freeze graduate and undergraduate tuition for the 2020-21 academic year, President Richard Englert said.

"With the economy in its current state, we could not in good conscience propose an increase in Temple's tuition," Englert said. "Students have had to face many challenges in recent months. A tuition increase should not be one of them."

The freeze must still be approved by the Board of Trustees.

Penn State, another major state-related university, also plans to freeze tuition in the fall, according to a statement last week. Before then, the university will make adjustments to tuition for its summer term.

