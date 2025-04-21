Officials and Temple University are partnering with the Philadelphia Police Department to get answers and find the suspects wanted for a string of chaotic events that unfolded at the campus over Easter weekend.

According to officials, large groups of young kids between the ages of 11 and older teenagers were gathering on the campus on Saturday and Sunday.

Police said each group of kids were about 200 to 300 people in size.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance videos from around Temple's campus, the city of Philadelphia and SEPTA buses.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

At least eight people in total have been arrested so far, but police said they think there are more suspects still out there.

"Incidents like these are deeply unsettling and completely unacceptable to both the university community and our neighbors. We cannot allow this type of behavior to become normalized in the area surrounding our campus," Temple President John Fry wrote in an announcement on the school's website.

The university and the Philadelphia Police Department said that they had extra patrols ready because of it being spring break for many Kindergarten through 12th graders.

On Monday, officials with the Temple University Police Department held a press conference where they shed more light on what happened over the weekend.

Police said that there were three assaults and one robbery on Saturday, April 19.

Officials explained that was followed with another robbery, two assaults, a fake gun being seized and an incident of harassment on Sunday, April 20.

Campus chaos on Saturday

According to campus police, an investigation is underway after a large group of unsupervised kids assaulted and robbed several people on April 19.

The first incident was an assault that happened on 1200 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue that left one man hurt, officials said.

A second man, a Temple student, was later robbed on the 1200 block of West Montgomery Avenue, police said.

In a third incident, a man was harassed by the group of kids on the 1300 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue, according to officials.

The fourth incident that was reported to police involved another assault of another man on the 1700 block of Liacouras Walk.

Fake gun seized, assaults, robbery on Sunday

One man was robbed, a kid has a fake gun taken away and three people were assaulted on Sunday, April 20, according to Temple police.

On the 1300 block of West Montgomery Avenue, a man had $40 taken from his wallet before the suspect threw his wallet back onto the ground, police said.

On Monday, April 21, Temple Public Safety shared descriptions and photos to social media of three of the suspects involved with a robbery that happened on the 1300 block of West Montgomery Street on Sunday, April 20 around 6:15 p.m.

The first person of interest is described as a young man who was last seen wearing a black-colored sweatshirt with a pink and yellow-colored design that reads, "P*NK Sp5der" with blue-colored sweatpants and white-colored sneakers.

A second person of interest is described as a young man who was seen wearing an Under Armour-branded headwrap with black-colored New Balance-branded shirt that had a white-colored shirt underneath. He was also wearing dark pants and shoes.

Officials describe the third person of interest as a heavier-built young man who was wearing a gray-colored zip-up hoodie with black-colored face mask and black-colored shorts and sneakers.

In a second incident on Sunday, one of the kids had a fake gun taken from them by officers, officials reported.

A 13-year-old boy was assaulted by the kids on the 1700 block of North 12th Street, police said.

Then, on the 1300 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue, a male Temple student was harassed by a group of the kids, according to police.

In another incident, a 12-year-old girl was assaulted by a group of kids on the 1100 block of West Montgomery Avenue, police. Seven suspects were arrested in connection to this incident.

If you know who these suspects are or have any information regarding the weekend's disturbances at Temple, please call the school's Investigations Unit at 215-204-7178. You can also send an email to investigations@temple.edu

Students at Temple University are being urged by school leaders to use their walking escort system and Flight. For more safety resources, click here.