Temple University's advanced surveillance system helps catch ‘habitual offender'

Temple University officials and Delaware law enforcement are crediting advanced surveillance tools for the arrest of a man who was wanted in several states.

Jahid Robinson, 20, was wanted for a series of burglaries in the Greenville section of Wilmington, according to Master Cpl. Richard Chambers.

“He was going into people’s homes. They were occupied burglaries. He was going into their houses, taking property, and he was taking car keys,” Chambers said Friday.

On Friday, Temple University’s security team and New Castle County police detailed the December arrest. According to Chambers, police got information on a possible vehicle description in connection to the burglaries. From there, police identified Robinson as a suspect.

Jennifer Griffin, VP and Chief of Police for Temple University’s Department of Public Safety, said Robinson was a “habitual offender” and also wanted for crimes in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. New Castle police entered the suspected plate number into the Flock Safety system and received a hit on a vehicle near the 1000 block of Diamond Street by Temple University’s campus.

Police were alerted and Robinson was arrested before he was extradited to Delaware in January.

“If you flag a vehicle registration in the system, when it hits on the camera system, it sends multiple alerts to investigators or dispatch center. That allows us to dispatch a police officer quickly to that vehicle,” Griffin said, explaining how Flock works. “Here at Temple University, we have over 1,400 - almost 1,500 - cameras. So, you designate the cameras you want them on. We pick those locations strategically with the company.”

Temple University is the first university in Pennsylvania to use Flock’s license plate reader system. Robinson’s arrest marks the first time the university has made an arrest in a case out-of-state jurisdiction, according to Griffin.

The installed software was funded through a grant secured by Rep. Brendan Boyle, who said Friday more money is on the way.

“To come full circle and be here today, to see the fruits of that labor and lead to an arrest is really incredibly exciting,” Boyle said. “I also have further good news. This round of grants for this spring has been submitted just a few weeks ago. I was able to secure $1.2 million additional money that will help the public safety effort here at Temple University.”

The use of Flock has not come without criticism. The ACLU, for example, has been vocal on its concerns over data retention and privacy. In a 2024 writing, the organization accused Flock of “blanketing cities with dangerously powerful and unregulated automatic license plate recognition”.

“Whether ALPRs are being used for Amber Alerts, toll collection, or to identify stolen vehicles, a license plate can be run against a watchlist in seconds. The police do not need records of every person’s coming and goings, including trips to doctor’s offices, religious institutions, and political gatherings,” the ACLU wrote in 2024.

For years, Flock has maintained there are safeguards in place to protect privacy.

“Many organizations have suggested guidelines to ensure license plate readers like Flock Safety protect citizen privacy. Flock Safety’s SafeList is specifically designed to maintain resident privacy. The SafeList allows neighborhood residents to self-register their vehicle license plates in their neighborhood’s Flock Safety system,” the company listed as an example in 2019.

In a statement to NBC 10 Friday evening, a company spokesperson said Flock technology has helped thousands of crime and public safety cases solve homicide and locating human trafficking victims.

“Flock believes that everyone has a right to feel safe, and we believe strongly in the American principle of a right to privacy. We have designed our products in a way that ensure that public safety and privacy protections go hand in hand. When we utilize ethically-built technology products, codify transparent policies, and ensure that people are held accountable, personal liberties are protected,” an email to NBC 10 stated.

Griffin also addressed the concerns Friday.

“No concerns. I mean, the vehicles are on public highways that accessed to anyone standing there with a personal camera or cell phone,” she said.

As for Robinson, Delaware authorities said he entered a guilty plea in April for one count of second-degree burglary and one count of theft under $1,500. He has been sentenced to one year of confinement in Delaware.

NBC 10 reached out to a court spokesperson for information on Robinson’s legal representation. We have not heard back as of this writing.