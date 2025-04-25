Philly Police release more photos of suspects in Easter weekend chaos at Temple

Philadelphia police released new photos of seven suspects accused of attacking people on Temple University's campus over Easter weekend.

Police said the suspects were part of a group of children and teens who attacked various people on Temple's campus on Saturday, April 19, 2025, between 7:50 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. One of the victims told police he was attacked by multiple suspects along 1200 Cecil B. Moore Avenue and had to be treated at the hospital.

On Friday, April 25, Philadelphia police released photos of seven suspects in the attack.

The incident was part of a chaotic Easter weekend at Temple University in which large groups of children as young as 11 as well as teenagers gathered on campus. Police said each group was about 200 to 300 people in size.

At least eight people in total have been arrested so far in connection to the attacks but police continue to search for more suspects.

"Incidents like these are deeply unsettling and completely unacceptable to both the university community and our neighbors. We cannot allow this type of behavior to become normalized in the area surrounding our campus," Temple President John Fry wrote in an announcement on the school's website.

The university and the Philadelphia Police Department said that they had extra patrols ready because of it being spring break for many Kindergarten through 12th graders.

On Monday, April 21, officials with the Temple University Police Department held a press conference where they shed more light on what happened over Easter weekend.

Incidents on Saturday, April 19

In addition to the attack on Cecil B. Moore Avenue, there were three other incidents on or near Temple's campus on Saturday, April 19, according to investigators.

A Temple student was robbed on the 1200 block of West Montgomery Avenue, police said.

In a third incident, a man was harassed by a group of children on the 1300 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue, according to officials.

The fourth incident that was reported to police involved another assault of another man on the 1700 block of Liacouras Walk, officials said.

Incidents on Sunday, April 20

Saturday's chaos was followed by another robbery, two assaults, a fake gun being seized and an incident of harassment on Sunday, April 20, according to police.

On the 1300 block of West Montgomery Avenue, a man had $40 taken from his wallet before the suspect threw his wallet back onto the ground, police said.

A robbery also occurred around 6:15 p.m. that evening on the 1300 block of West Montgomery Street. Temple Public Safety later posted photos of three persons of interest in that incident.

The first person of interest is described as a young man who was last seen wearing a black-colored sweatshirt with a pink and yellow-colored design that reads, "P*NK Sp5der" with blue-colored sweatpants and white-colored sneakers.

A second person of interest is described as a young man who was seen wearing an Under Armour-branded headwrap with black-colored New Balance-branded shirt that had a white-colored shirt underneath. He was also wearing dark pants and shoes.

Officials describe the third person of interest as a heavier-built young man who was wearing a gray-colored zip-up hoodie with black-colored face mask and black-colored shorts and sneakers.

In another incident on Sunday, a juvenile had a fake gun taken from them by officers, officials reported.

A 13-year-old boy was also assaulted by children or teens on the 1700 block of North 12th Street, police said.

Then, on the 1300 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue, a male Temple student was harassed by a group juveniles, according to police.

In another incident, a 12-year-old girl was assaulted by a group of juveniles on the 1100 block of West Montgomery Avenue, police said. Seven suspects were arrested in connection to that incident.

If you know who these suspects are or have any information regarding the Easter weekend disturbances at Temple, please call the school's Investigations Unit at 215-204-7178. You can also send an email to investigations@temple.edu.

Students at Temple University are being urged by school leaders to use their walking escort system and Flight. For more safety resources, click here.