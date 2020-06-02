Temple to Open for In-Person Instruction in the Fall

Temple University will hold fall semester classes in person on campus, though with several changes to usual campus life, the university announced Tuesday.

Temple will require everyone to wear face coverings, will enforce social distancing and ask all students to monitor their health.

In addition, large classes may be held online with smaller breakout groups. And the university will end in-person classes at Fall Break, moving instruction online after the Thanksgiving holiday so that students don't leave then return to campus.

The university plans to ramp up in-person instruction slowly, adding in-person faculty and staff gradually over the summer and keeping almost summer classes online. However, a few late summer classes will be held in person in the College of Public Health.

Students will be allowed to move into residence halls in mid-August and will return to campus for the start of fall semester Aug. 24.

"While many questions remain, I am confident we can open on time as a residential university, and operate in a way that reduces the risks to our community’s health while continuing to offer quality educational experiences to our students," said Temple President Richard Englert in a letter to students.

For more on Temple's plans, click here.