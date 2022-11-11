Temple Students Robbed at Gunpoint at Off-Campus Home

Several Temple University students were robbed at gunpoint in an off-campus home Friday morning.

The incident happened along the 1300 block of North 15th Street around 7 a.m., according to a statement from the university in North Philadelphia. The area is outside of Temple's normal patrol area.

Temple didn't reveal exact details of how many students were robbed or what was taken. No injuries were reported.

"The most important thing is that no students were hurt or injured during this incident, which will continue to be investigated by the Philadelphia Police Department," Temple's statement to NBC10 said.

The university added: "The safety of the Temple community remains the university’s top priority."

NBC10 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated.