Temple student dies after falling from pole during Eagles fan celebration: Source

Tyler Sabapathy, 18, died from his injuries after falling from a pole while Eagles fans were celebrating in Philly on Sunday, a source confirmed

By David Chang

A Temple University student died from his injuries after falling from a light pole as Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrated the team’s Super Bowl berth over the weekend, a source confirmed with NBC10.

The school announced that first-year student Tyler Sabapathy had died on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, after suffering “critical injuries” over the weekend.

Sabapathy was a native of Toronto, Canada, and a student at Temple’s College of Public Health where he was majoring in exercise and sports science, the school said. Sabapathy was also a gymnast who won more than 120 medals in various regional and international competitions.

“As a member of the university’s club gymnastics team, Tyler displayed exceptional self-discipline and work ethic, spending countless hours a week training and honing his craft. He was loved by his teammates, friends and coaches here in Philadelphia,” a school spokesperson wrote.

A source confirmed with NBC10 that Sabapathy was the person in a viral video who fell from a light pole on Sunday night on 15th and Market streets in Center City as Eagles fans celebrated the team’s victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

It was part of a chaotic evening in which there were reported shootings, a stabbing, assaults on officers and an incident in which a woman drove into a crowd, injuring eight people, Philadelphia police said.

Temple is offering various resources for students and staff impacted by Sabapathy’s death.

“Temple University is committed to supporting our community during this time of unspeakable loss. We encourage students to seek available support services at Tuttleman Counseling Services, located at 1700 N. Broad St., which offers a range of resources. For more information on services and hours of operation, call 215-204-7276 or visit the Tuttleman Counseling Services website,” a school spokesperson said. “For faculty and staff members, our employee assistance program offers support and resources 24/7 online or by calling 1-888-267-8126. Employees and students can also contact Temple’s Psychological Services Center at psc@temple.edu, or 215-204-7100.”

