Temple officials: Student suspended after 2 pose as ICE officers in ‘disruption'

Temple has said a student has been taken into custody and suspended after two people pretended to be ICE agents in a disruption at a business on Cecil B. Moore Ave. that happened on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025

A Temple student has been taken into custody and suspended from the school after, officials said, two people dressed as officers with the U.S. Immigration and Enforcement Unit and caused a disruption at a business near the school.

In an announcement to the student body, Temple officials said on Saturday at about 10 p.m., three people were involved in a disruption at a business along the 1300 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue, when two of them dressed as ICE agents and a third recorded the impersonators during the incident.

Officials said the two who were impersonating officers wore shirts with "Police" and "ICE" on them in white lettering.

Temple officials did not immediately detail further specifics on what occurred at that business, but they said the same group is believed to have been denied access to the school's Johnson & Hardwick Residence Hall earlier that same evening.

The three individuals were tracked to a vehicle they used on and around campus and, officials said, one Temple student -- whose identity was not immediately provided by the school -- was taken into custody and has been placed on interim suspension.

Officials said a criminal investigation is ongoing though no charges have yet been announced in this incident.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, the school is asking the to contact Temple Police at Investigations@temple.edu or call 215-204-1234.

The school also noted that, as of Sunday, Temple’s Department of Public Safety nor the Philadelphia Police Department have any reports of federal ICE agents being on campus.

