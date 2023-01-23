A Temple University student was attacked Sunday night by four suspects in Philadelphia in an attempted robbery, according to police.

The 21-year-old man was on 1800 W. Norris Street at 9:05 p.m. when he was approached by four suspects. The student told police the suspects tried to take his car keys and threw a piece of cement at him that missed.

He was able to fight the suspects off and make it back to his home without any of his possessions being taken.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

NBC10 obtained video of the attack.

On Monday, Temple University held a student town hall meeting to allow students to ask the university’s president and vice president of public safety questions about campus safety. The meeting had already been scheduled prior to Sunday's attack.

Ahead of Temple University’s Spring 2023 semester, the university sent a message about safety updates and developments to students which included student town hall meetings to take place in January and February.

Included in the safety updates the university plans to do are adding more cameras and replacing those that need repair, addressing safety issues in dorms, and increased lighting along streets, according to Jennifer Griffin, Vice President of Public Safety at Temple.

