Surveillance video released Monday by Philadelphia police shows four men jump out of a muscle car and begin firing dozens of shots at a group standing outside the emergency room entrance of a hospital last week.

The shooting along Germantown Avenue outside Temple University Hospital on in the early hours of Wednesday, June 1, 2023, appears to last for just seconds.

"It's very unusual for someone to fire 40 shots right outside of Temple Hospital, specifically Temple Hospital's emergency room," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said in the hours after the shooting.

On Monday, police said they eventually found evidence that more than 50 shots were actually fired.

The shooting along the 3400 block of Germantown Avenue around 12:30 a.m. left a bullet holes in the doors and glass at the back ER entrance of the hospital.

Philadelphia and Temple police officers responded to find three men -- ages 18, 22 and 25 -- suffering from gunshot wounds. Each had "walked just a few feet into Temple's emergency room" and were being treated in stable condition, Small said.

Police initially said that the shooting appeared to be a drive-by, but, on Monday they clarified that four people actually got out of a Dodge Charger -- believed to be a model from 2008 to 2014 with chrome trim and polished aluminum wheels -- and began firing semi-automatic handguns. The driver's door never opens during the brief shooting.

After the shooting, the Charger was seen going right onto Rising Run Avenue, from Germantown Avenue, toward North Broad Street, Philadelphia police said.

Video shows the shooting outside Temple's ER on June 1, 2023.

Police only gave vague descriptions of the gunmen seen on video -- two wore dark-colored hoodies, a third wore a dark-colored hoodie with gray sweatpants with a white stripe on the thighs and the fourth had a dark long jacket over a dark-colored hoodie while wearing black pants and white sneakers.

Police said anyone who spots the shooters should call 911 immediately.

Police didn't give a motive for the triple shooting. People initially said it didn't appear any of the gunshot victims were armed or returned fire.

On Monday, police urged anyone with information on the shooting to contact them via text or call at 215-686-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.