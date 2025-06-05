Temple Health employee assaulted on Health Sciences Center campus, police say

A Temple University Health employee was struck from behind and knocked to the ground during assault in the middle of the day on the school's Health Sciences Center campus on Wednesday, university police said.

The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. near the 3400 block of N. Broad Street in North Philadelphia, police said.

The employee was taken to the Temple University hospital for treatment. No other details on their injuries have been provided at this time.

A person of interest has been detained for the assault, police said.

No further details are currently available.