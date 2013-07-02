Telemundo Acquires Philly Affiliate, Relocates to NBC10

Telemundo Station Group has announced completion of the acquisition of WWSI-TV, its Philadelphia affiliate, from ZGS Communications.

Telemundo said the station group had taken full control of the station with completion of the transaction Monday. It's the group's 16th full-power station in the United States and Puerto Rico.

The announcement said the station is to relocate in September to share facilities and resources with us here at NBC10. It plans to launch a local Spanish-language newscast in January 2014 along with a website, Telemundophiladelphia.com.

The company cited Nielsen figures indicating that Hispanics comprise 10 percent of the Philadelphia region's designated market area, which includes southern New Jersey and parts of Delaware.

MORE NEWS: