Teens Sought After Penn's Landing Shooting that Injured Two, Police say

The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking information on six individuals wanted for their alleged involvement in a shooting that took place at Penn's Landing earlier this month.

On Friday, officials released surveillance footage from Blue Cross RiverRink at Penn's Landing, that was taken at about 8 p.m. on Feb. 10, just prior to the shooting. The footage also shows the moments after the shooting, where police said, these individuals fled through the city's subway system.

Law enforcement officials said that, two people injured in the shooting that took place along the bridge from Front to Chestnut streets in Penn's Landing.

Officials said that a 14-year-old boy was shot in the right hand and a 19-year-old man was shot in the right thigh. Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals where they were placed in stable condition.

At the time of the shooting, law enforcement officials said that the shooter was believed to be around 14 or 15 years old and that the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Now, investigators are looking for information on six individuals in relation to the shooting.

As can be seen on the video, the individuals can be seen just outside of the Blue Cross RiverRink before the shooting, then, after the shooting, they can be observed fleeing the area on foot and get on the Market-Frankford Septa subway that runs westbound, police said.

These individuals, all believed to be teenagers, can be seen getting off of a train at 8th street only to get back on at Dilworth Plaza, where they separate, investigators said.