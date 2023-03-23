Just days after three teenagers were shot as more than 60 bullets were fired in just seconds in the middle of the afternoon in West Philadelphia, police released surveillance video that they hope helps track down four masked gunmen.

Léelo en español aquí.

On Thursday, police revealed what they said happened in the shooting along the 1500 block of North Frazer Street around 4 p.m. on Monday, March 20, that left two of the teenage victims in critical condition:

"Video of the incident depicts four masked males approach Frazier St from the 5600 block of Lansdowne Ave armed with rifles and semi-automatic pistols," police said in a news release. "The group fired over 60 rounds before fleeing on Lansdowne Ave towards 56th St."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police released surveillance video showing it all transpire. The actual shooting takes place in less than 10 seconds.

"Very, very frightening. Very frightening," Philadelphia Police Inspector Kapana Massaquoi said in the hours after the shooting. "That type of firepower out here when there are kids possibly playing out here and at that time of the day is very scary."

The victims ranged from 13 to 16 years old, police said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Police released the following descriptions of the suspected gunmen wanted in Monday's attack:

Suspect #1: Unknown male, light colored face mask, black jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers.

Unknown male, light colored face mask, black jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers. Suspect #2: Unknown male, black face mask, black puffy coat with hood, black pants, black sneakers.

Unknown male, black face mask, black puffy coat with hood, black pants, black sneakers. Suspect #3: Unknown male, light colored lace mask, black hoodie, black pants, black sneakers, blue latex gloves.

Unknown male, light colored lace mask, black hoodie, black pants, black sneakers, blue latex gloves. Suspect #4: Unknown male, black face mask, black hoodie, black pants, black sneakers.

Police urged anyone who sees the shooters to call 911 immediately. People with information on the shooting can call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

Children continue to be targets of gunfire in Philadelphia. According to the most recent shooting data from the City Controller's Office, children have made up 10% of Philadelphia's more than 350 shooting victims so far this year.