Two teens shot in West Philadelphia

Two teens were injured in an early Thursday morning shooting in West Philadelphia and police were holding one of them as a potential suspect.

Police officers responded to the 5500 block of Market Street around 2:15 a.m. to find a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his chest and a 17-year-old with a graze wound to his hand, Philadelphia police said. Both boys were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were being treated in stable condition.

Police said that the 17-year-old was "being held as a prisoner" while hospitalized. Charges were pending.

Investigators recovered a gun, police said.

This was among several shootings overnight in West Philadelphia, according to police. This double shooting came just hours after two men were shot several times each just blocks away and about 90 minutes before a man in his 20s was shot several times along the 6100 block of Walnut Street.

Children have made up about 10% of the more than 1,040 shooting victims so far this year in Philadelphia, according to data released by the City Controller's Office, which was last updated Tuesday.