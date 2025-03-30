Three teenagers were taken to the hospital under police custody after a shooting in East Mount Airy on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened on the 900 block of East Upsal Street just after 5 p.m. on March 29, police said.

A 15-year-old man was shot in the chest and is currently in critical condition at a nearby hospital, according to police.

The two other teens, a 16-year-old shot in the face and a 14-year-old shot in the right thigh, are listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

According to officials, all three of the teenagers are being held as prisoners. No weapons were recovered yet.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.