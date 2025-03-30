Philadelphia

3 injured teenagers in custody at Philly hospital after shooting, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Three teenagers were taken to the hospital under police custody after a shooting in East Mount Airy on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened on the 900 block of East Upsal Street just after 5 p.m. on March 29, police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

A 15-year-old man was shot in the chest and is currently in critical condition at a nearby hospital, according to police.

The two other teens, a 16-year-old shot in the face and a 14-year-old shot in the right thigh, are listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital, police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

According to officials, all three of the teenagers are being held as prisoners. No weapons were recovered yet.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun violence
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us