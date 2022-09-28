Teens Rob Man, 82, of Gift for Wife During Carjacking at Montco Mall: Police

A gift that an 82-year-old man had just bought for his wife was taken by two teens who also hit and carjacked the victim, police said.

The man was walking to his truck in the parking lot of the Willow Grove Park Mall when two suspects approached from behind and one of them struck him in the back of the head with a “hard object,” the Abington Township Police Department said.

They the man to the ground and told him it was a “hold-up” and to give them all his money, the police department said. They then swiped the victim’s gift for his wife, took his keys and fled in his pickup truck.

Police said the carjacking happened Sept. 10 around 8:52 p.m., but they’ve been unable to find the suspects. They were described as teens with a small to medium build.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim’s truck was described as a 2008 red, two-door Ford Ranger with a ladder rack in the bed. It had a Pennsylvania license plate with the number YVG3700.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abington Police Department at 267-536-1100 or detective Jeff Anderson at 267-536-1102.