Paper carriers continue to deliver the news door to door in Delo town thanks to one woman

Nancy Saul has been leading the Paper Carriers in Havertown for four and a half decades

By Matt DeLucia and Cherise Lynch

Remember when newspaper carriers used to be kids on bikes and walking on foot to drop off the latest headlines to your doorstep? Well, it's still happening in Delaware County, thanks to one woman.

Nancy Saul has been leading the paper carriers in Havertown for four and a half decades.

The group consists of 21 kids and teens who have been hard at work pounding the pavement and delivering "The News and Press of Delaware County" across the town.

"It's been meaningful and rewarding to see the kids learn so much," Saul told NBC10.

Saul added, "They learn to manage money, maintain records, social skills, people skills, problem-solving, time management."

Dennis Donnely, one of Sauls' carriers back in the 80s but now a police detective, says his time delivering newspapers was a good experience.

"It was good for my life experience. Now, just because that's I deal with people all the time now and I feel like that helped me in my career," said Donnely.

When Saul started the group, she said they had about 6,000 customers; now, they only have 480, which has motivated them to keep going.

"I'll be here. As long as the paper. The paper kids are here," Saul said.

