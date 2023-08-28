gun violence

Teen struck – 3 others grazed possibly by glass – in Philly shooting

On Monday morning, four teenagers were injured in a shooting along North 4th Street, Philadelphia police said

By Dan Stamm and Hayden Mitman

Police officers investigate after a shooting on N. 4th Street in North Philadelphia on Monday morning.
A teenager was shot and three others were grazed with what investigators believed to be broken glass during a shooting in North Philadelphia Monday morning.

The 16-year-old was inside a building off the 2500 block of North 4th Street around 10:35 a.m. when he was shot in the back, Philadelphia police said.

He was hospitalized in stable condition with what police at the scene described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Three other teens -- an 18-year-old, 16-year-old and 15-year-old -- suffered "graze wounds possibly from glass," police said in a brief description of the shooting. Those teens remained on the scene.

No weapon was recovered and police didn't immediately announce a motive or arrests in the shooting.

As of Sunday, children had accounted for at least 131 of the shooting victims in Philadelphia so far this year, according to data compiled by the city controller's office. That amounts to nearly 11% of the 1,210 shooting victims in the city in 2023.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

gun violenceNorth Philadelphia
