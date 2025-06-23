New Jersey

Teens charged with shooting, killing NJ man

20-year-old Roshaud Rhett, of Millville, was shot and killed on Saturday, June 14.

By Emily Rose Grassi

Two teenagers have been charged in connection to the shooting death of a man that happened in South Jersey two weeks ago, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 14 on the 300 block of Maurice Street in Millville, New Jersey, officials said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Roshaud Rhett, of Millville, according to officials. He was taken to a nearby hospital after the shooting where he was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a handgun and other related offences, officials said.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Officials also explained that a second teen, 19-year-old James Henry, was arrested on Monday, June 23 and will be charged with unlawful possession of weapon and other related charges.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, the prosecutor's office said.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip for the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office by clicking here.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Jersey Shore 20 mins ago

Rivals come together at Jersey Shore to form crew team for global competition

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Trial begins for man accused of killing Temple police officer in Philly

You can also contact Detective Caminos of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office by calling 856-506-7114 or Detective Torres of the Millville Police Department 609-675-5462.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGun violence
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us