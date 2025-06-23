Teens charged with shooting, killing NJ man

Two teenagers have been charged in connection to the shooting death of a man that happened in South Jersey two weeks ago, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 14 on the 300 block of Maurice Street in Millville, New Jersey, officials said.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Roshaud Rhett, of Millville, according to officials. He was taken to a nearby hospital after the shooting where he was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a handgun and other related offences, officials said.

Officials also explained that a second teen, 19-year-old James Henry, was arrested on Monday, June 23 and will be charged with unlawful possession of weapon and other related charges.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, the prosecutor's office said.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip for the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office by clicking here.

You can also contact Detective Caminos of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office by calling 856-506-7114 or Detective Torres of the Millville Police Department 609-675-5462.