3 teens arrested after returning to Del. 7-Eleven store they allegedly robbed

A 15-year-old boy and two 16-year-old girls were arrested charged with robbery after allegedly shoplifting from a Wilmington 7-Eleven multiple times

By Emily Rose Grassi

Three teenagers were arrested and charged after being accused of shoplifting from a convenience store in Delaware multiple times, according to state police.

According to officials, troopers with the Delaware State Police were called to the 7-Eleven store located at 4865 Governor Printz Boulevard for a robbery around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 27.

While at the store, the troopers were told that three teenagers, a 15-year-old boy and two 16-year-old girls, were not allowed inside because they had shoplifted there before.

On Thursday, an employee at the store told the teens to leave, but they refused and started to take items off of the shelves, officials said.

The employee confronted the three teens and tried to take the items away from them, but they attacked her before running from the store, troopers said.

As the responding troopers were at the store, they saw the three teen suspects return to the 7-Eleven and were able to identify them from the store's surveillance videos, officials explained. The troopers arrested the three without incident.

According to officials, the employee was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Each of the teenagers were charged with robbery and conspiracy, officials said. The boy and one of the girls was released to a guardian on a $2,000 unsecured bond while the third girl was sent to the New Castle County Detention Center on a $2,000 secured bond.

