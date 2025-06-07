2 teen boys arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Norristown

Two teen boys have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred last month in Norristown, Pennsylvania, officials announced.

On Friday, May 23, 2025, around 9:45 p.m., 20-year-old Tahaj Andru Harrison was shot and killed.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Harrison was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the rear yard of his home, according to police, which was a few houses from where the shooting took place on the 600 block of Corson Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, Montgomery County District Attorney announced that Kaleem Roland of Norristown, who just turned 16, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Then, on Saturday, June 7, 2025, officials announced the arrest of 17-year-old Naseem Worrell, also of Norristown, in connection with the shooting.

A joint homicide investigation by Montgomery County Detectives and Norristown Police located video surveillance from the 600 block of Corson Street, which showed the three individuals walking on Corson Street and firing shots at the victim, officials said. The suspects then ran from the scene.

Officials said the investigation found that Harrison’s murder was a targeted murder related to ongoing violence between two feuding factions: the Grimy Boys/6’s, which Harrison belonged to, and the rival group All Black Bandits/300s, which Worrell belonged to.

According to officials, detectives recovered Instagram messages from four hours before the murder between Harrison and Worrell concerning the ongoing feud and recent killings/violence between the two groups, as well as an Instagram post by Harrison that Worrell thought was disrespectful regarding a recent killing of one of his group’s members.

The feuding factions are well known to law enforcement, officials said.

Officials said the investigation found that Roland, Worrell, and a third suspect fled from the murder scene to a residence on Oak Street, then to another residence in Norristown, before traveling by an Uber, ordered by Roland, to a location in Delaware County.

Both boys have been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and other related charges, officials shared.

Police are still looking to identify the third shooter. Anyone with information about the third suspect is asked to call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3386 or Norristown Police at 610-270-0977.