Two teenagers have been charged with theft and conspiracy after stealing nearly two dozen computers from a high school in Delaware, according to police.

The nearly two dozen computers were reported stolen in early October to a school resource officer at Newark High School after they were missing from an unlocked classroom, police said.

The two students were identified as the suspects of the theft during an investigation conducted by officials. The investigation consisted of interviews and reviewing surveillance videos.

Police in Newark and staff at the high school were able to recover most of the stolen computers, officials said.

The students are a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old from Wilmington, Delaware, police said.

The two turned themselves in to Newark Police in late November, according to officials. They each face charges of theft over $1,500 and conspiracy second-degree.

The students are waiting to learn when they will appear in Family Court, police said. They were released on unsecured bail.