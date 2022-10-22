Delaware

Teens Arrested at Del. High School Football Game, Police Say

The teenagers, ages 16 and 17, were charged with resisting arrest and related charges after a fight broke out during the game, state police said

AM_Forecast_Chance_of_Drizzle_for_Game_7.jpg
KNBC-TV

Two teens were charged by Delaware State Police Friday night after a fight at a Cape Henlopen high school football game, authorities said.

The teens, a 16-year-old of Lewes and a 17-year-old of Rehoboth Beach, were charged with resisting arrest and related charges, state police said. 

At around 7:45 p.m., a 16-year-old charged at state troopers working security at the game, with one trooper was struck in the face by a second suspect. The 16-year-old, as well as a 17-year-old who resisted arrest, were taken into custody. 

Troopers also detected the smell of alcohol and signs of impairment on the 16-year-old. 17.46 grams of marijuana were found on the 17-year-old, police said.

The 16-year-old was also charged with underage consumption of alcohol and disorderly conduct. The 17-year-old was also charged with disorderly conduct, hindering prosecution, offensive touching of a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana.

Both teens were arraigned before Justice of the Peace courts and released to their respective guardians.

