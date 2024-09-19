Philadelphia

Teens arrested after robbing, stealing multiple vehicles around Philly

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Working police lights
GETTY

Two teens were arrested for a robbery and carjacking in Abington Township that ended with them crashing

An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy will be charged with robbery of a motor vehicle and related charges.

At around noon, the Abington Township Police Department responded to a report of a robbery and carjacking that happened in the parking lot of the Abington Shopping Center at 1400 Old York Road, according to police.

The victim, a woman, told police she parked her car in the lot and was walking towards a business in the shopping center when two males grabbed her from behind. They took her bag which had her keys and used her keys to steal her car and flee south on Old York Road.

The victim was not injured during the robbery, officials said.

Investigation revealed that the suspects had arrived at the scene of this crime in a Nissan Rogue, which had been carjacked an hour earlier in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

Abington officers were able to locate the stolen car and followed it into Philadelphia where the suspects crashed the car along the 5200 block of Bingham Street and then fled on foot, police said.

While attempting to elude the authorities, the suspects attempted to carjack another vehicle on Tabor Avenue. They were eventually apprehended after they were seen hiding in thick brush along the Tacony Creek Trail.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
