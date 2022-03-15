Philadelphia

Teens Accidentally Shoot Grandmother While Playing With Gun, Police Say

The 80-year-old woman is in stable condition.

By David Chang

Two teenage boys accidentally shot their wheelchair-bound grandmother while playing with a gun inside a Philadelphia home, police said.

The teens were playing with the weapon inside a home on the 2300 block of 77th Avenue Tuesday afternoon when it went off, according to investigators. A bullet then went through a floor in the home and grazed their 80-year-old grandmother in the head while she was in her wheelchair. 

The woman was taken to Einstein Hospital in stable condition. Both teens were taken into custody. Police have not yet revealed the charges they’ll face. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us