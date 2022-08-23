Philadelphia

Teenager Shot While Driving Around in Stolen Car, Police Say

Police said the 18-year-old was shot once in the upper back near 22nd and Oxford Street while driving a stolen Nissan Rogue.

By Gerardo Pons

An 18-year-old boy was taken into custody after being treated at Temple Hospital for gunshot wounds he sustained while riding in a stolen car Tuesday around midnight in North Philadelphia.

During the investigation, police said the car, which had been reported stolen in July, was struck at least two times by gunfire.

Police also arrested a 21-year-old passenger, who they say was carrying a semiautomatic handgun and a backpack with a large amount of drugs.

The 18-year-old was transported to Temple Hospital in stable condition.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

