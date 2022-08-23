Teenager Shot While Driving Around in Stolen Car, Police Say

An 18-year-old boy was taken into custody after being treated at Temple Hospital for gunshot wounds he sustained while riding in a stolen car Tuesday around midnight in North Philadelphia.

Police said the 18-year-old was shot once in the upper back near 22nd and Oxford Street while driving a stolen Nissan Rogue.

During the investigation, police said the car, which had been reported stolen in July, was struck at least two times by gunfire.

Police also arrested a 21-year-old passenger, who they say was carrying a semiautomatic handgun and a backpack with a large amount of drugs.

The 18-year-old was transported to Temple Hospital in stable condition.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.