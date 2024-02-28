Delaware State Police arrested a teenager following a shooting after a high school basketball game Tuesday night.

Troopers already assigned to a basketball game at Sussex Central High School at at 26026 Patriots Way in Georgetown around 8:55 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2024, "when they were alerted to gunfire within the vicinity," state police said in a Wednesday news release.

The incident took place after Sussex Central took on Cape Henlopen High School in the first round of the DIAA State Tournament, according to school officials and the basketball team schedule. Cape Henlopen High won the game 61-50, according to Delaware Online.

"A Sussex Central student fired a gun outside resulting in damage to the main entrance door and a front window at the Howard T. Ennis School, located across the street from Sussex Central High School," the Indian River School District said in a statement to NBC10.

"Troopers responded to the school’s parking lot, where they discovered multiple shell casings but, thankfully, no reported injuries," police wrote.

Troopers then used surveillance video to zero in on a 15-year-old Sussex Central student as the suspected gunman, police said.

The student's parent then worked with police to get the teen to surrender to face several charges, including gun possession on school property, deadly weapon possession by a minor, carrying a concealed weapons and other related counts, police said.

The child was jailed in a juvenile detention facility on $82,000 secured bond, police said.

"The safety of students, families and spectators is our top priority," the school district wrote. "We appreciate the assistance of the Delaware State Police and are cooperating fully with this ongoing investigation."