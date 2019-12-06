Teenage Girl Becomes 108th Juvenile Gunshot Victim in Philly This Year

What to Know A 15-year-old girl was shot in West Philadelphia Thursday night.

She is the 108th juvenile to be shot in Philadelphia this year.

Resources for communities dealing with gun violence are available.

Authorities say a teenage girl was shot and wounded on a West Philadelphia street.

It is not yet known what sparked the shooting around 55th and Vine Streets on Thursday night.

The 15-year-old victim was shot in the left buttock and was driven to a hospital in a private car, police said. She remained hospitalized Friday in stable condition, but her name and further details on her injuries have not been released.

The shooters were identified as two men in hoodies who remained at large Friday.

The shooting came on the same day that city leaders and advocates announced the Home Gun Check campaign to have guns turned in so that they can't be used to harm children. No questions will be asked of people who surrender guns as part of the program.

There are additional community resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.