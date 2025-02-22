Pennsylvania couple faces new charges after teens found severely malnourished

Warning: This article contains details surrounding child abuse and may be distressing to some readers.

A Pennsylvania couple is facing new charges after authorities allege they allowed a pair of twin teen boys to become malnourished and extremely underweight by refusing to give them food and forcing the boys to stand outside naked in freezing temperatures as a means of punishment.

Joshua Dechant, 36, and his wife, Tracy Dechant, 42, are now charged with conspiracy to commit third-degree murder and aggravated assault, in addition to their child endangerment charges.

According to officials, the investigation began back in Jan. when police were called to the Dechant home at 1271 Divot Drive in Lower Macungie Township for a report of a nearly naked 15-year-old boy running around the neighborhood.

Officials said the boy told police that he was being forced to walk outside --while temperatures had dropped to single digits -- by his stepfather as a means of punishment.

When police officers arrived, officials said the boy had been outside for about 20 minutes, and "his feet were extremely red from the cold and snow."

The officer who met the boy also noted that he seemed "very malnourished and extremely thin" at the time, officials said.

Also, neighbors in the area told the officer, according to officials, that the boy had knocked on their door for help, and when brought inside, he "would not stop eating."

Following this encounter, officials said the police contacted the boy's parents, Joshua and Tracy Dechant, where they also found the boy's twin brother.

Officials said both of the brothers told police that their mother and stepfather would subject them to multiple types of abuse in the home.

According to officials, the twins told police that they were both subjected to "multiple types of abuse" at home, including the denial of food and water, being forced to be naked in the house, being forced to walk naked outside the home in the cold and being forced to sleep on the floor together with only a single blanket for them to share.

Upon being taken to the hospital, officials said that the pair of 15-year-old boys only weighed 53 pounds and 55 pounds, respectively. Medical professionals noted that at that age and height, the boys should have weighed about 143 pounds.

Over the past eight years, medical records showed that the boys had gained only 10 pounds, officials said.

As part of the investigation, officials said police interviewed the boy's older biological sister, who claimed she was subjected to similar punishment that included being placed outside in the cold undressed for long periods of time. She also witnessed the abuse against her brothers.

According to officials, both of the boys were later released from the hospital and diagnosed with a host of medical issues. Medical personnel said if they had been left untreated, the medical issues would have resulted in death.

The twins also shared with police later about other severe punishment and physical abuse they endured that included hitting, only showering with cold water and being unable to leave or remain at home alone, officials said. Both victims said they had no contact with anyone outside the home for one year.

Officials also shared that video evidence taken from Joshua and Tracy Dechant's phones showed both of the boys naked inside and outside the home and them using only a single blanket while sleeping on the floor.

"These new charges assert that by restricting food and water, failing to obtain medical treatment for severe malnutrition and exposing both victims to freezing temperatures outside while naked; both Joshua Dechant and Tracy Dechant engaged in a course of conduct that displayed a conscious disregard that their actions may cause death or serious bodily injury," Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan shared in a news release.

Officials said bail for the couple was set at $200,000 each, and they are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Feb. 27, 2025.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.