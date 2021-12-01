Teen Suspected in Temple University Student's Killing ID'd

Police have identified an underage teen suspected of killing a 21-year-old Temple University student over the weekend.

Latif Williams, 17, is wanted in the slaying of Samuel Sean Collington, the Philadelphia Police Department announced Wednesday. Collington, a Delaware County native who was back in Philadelphia after his Thanksgiving break, was shot in the chest Sunday afternoon outside his college apartment in the 2200 block of North Park Avenue.

His mother, Molly Collington, said her son had just returned to North Philadelphia from his Delaware County home with clean laundry following the long holiday weekend.

She called her son's murder a "horrible injustice" and a "travesty like you have no idea" during an interview with NBC10. She also said she'll do anything to bring the person responsible to justice.

"This senseless act crushes us," Molly Collington said Monday.

Police did not give a motive for the shooting, but the DA's office said Monday during a weekly update on gun violence that video evidence showed Collington was shot in what appeared to be a carjacking or robbery.

Collington appeared to fight back, the DA's office said, but that was after he was already shot. More video evidence is still being examined, officials said.

Collington was a senior political science student at Temple, the university said. He was set to graduate in the spring from the College of Liberal Arts.

"This is a tragedy in every sense of the word. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, friends and the entire Temple community during this tremendously difficult time," a spokesperson for the school wrote.

Collington was also a fellow in the office of the City Commissioner.

“Samuel was an incredibly talented and engaged young man,” City Commissioner Omar Sabir wrote. “During his brief time with our office, Samuel exemplified an incredible passion for engaging voters and was an indispensable member of our team. Sam’s death is a tremendous loss for the City Commissioners and all who knew him.”

Williams, Collington’s suspected killer, is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and having a medium complexion and brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Philadelphia Police Department’s homicide detectives at 215-685-3334 or 215-686-TIPS (8477).

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.