A 13-year-old girl is recovering after being hit by a car while she was crossing the street in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The girl was walking between two cars before trying to cross the street mid-block near 4100 Barnett Street just after 3:30 p.m., officials said.

A man was driving along on the westbound side of the road when his car struck the teenager, according to police. The driver stayed with the girl until police arrived.

Medics with the Philadelphia Fire Department took the teenager to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition with a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain, police explained. She has since been taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Philadelphia Police and the Crash Investigation Division are investigating.