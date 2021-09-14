Teen Struck and Killed by Car in Wilmington, Delaware

A teenager was struck and killed by a car in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday.

The incident occurred around 3:20 p.m. near Marsh and Silverside roads. A 47-year-old woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe and made a left turn onto Silverside Road on a green light.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At the same time, an 18-year-old woman was trying to cross Silverside Road within the designated crosswalk, police said. The teen was then struck by the front bumper of the Hyundai.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries. Police have not yet revealed her identity, pending the notification of next of kin but said she was from Wilmington.

The 47-year-old driver remained at the scene and didn’t suffer any injuries.

Silverside Road at Marsh Road was closed for around three hours after the crash. The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should call Sgt. D. Alexander at 302-365-8484 or the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.